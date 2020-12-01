1/1
Charles Allen Jr.
Charles "Chuck" Emory Allen, Jr., 69, of Lawndale was welcomed into the presence of his Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Chuck was welcomed into the world on December 1, 1950 in Miami, Florida by his parents, Charles Emory Allen and Wanda Lee Trent Allen. He was drafted and served in the United States Army for two years near the end of the Vietnam War. He lived in Florida until 2005 when he moved to Lawndale, North Carolina to assist with caring for his aging parents.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents.

Chuck is survived by his two sisters, Janet Allen Lerner (Nathan) and Judy Allen Mendez (Frank); two nephews, Blake Barnett and David Mendez; three nieces, Joy Barnett, Cristine Weitsman St. Croix (Andrew), and Victoria Mendez Parker (Dillon); two great nieces, Sadie Manzano and Eve St. Croix; two children of the heart, Lon and Shannon Barker, and a grandchild of the heart, Cole Barker.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Living Hope Christian Fellowship Church, 100 Oliver Ave. Shelby, NC 28152.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Living Hope Christian Fellowship Church with the Rev. Tom Runyon officiating. The service will also be broadcast on FaceBook Live.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
