Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Charles Barber Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Charles "Rodney" Barber, 76, of Bessemer City, passed away June 20, 2019, at his home.

He was born September 22, 1942, in Gaston County, son of the late James Marion Barber and Mary Sue Fisher Barber Steele.

A funeral service will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Lamar Creel and Pastor Dennis Boyce.

The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be private.

Rodney is survived by his loving wife of 50 1/2 years, Barbara Barber; children, Todd Jones, Tabitha Bowles (Sammy), Brian Barber (Stacy), Wesley Barber (Kim), Amanda Smith (Dean); thirteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Senior TLC 1875 Remount Road Gastonia, NC 28054.

Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 22, 2019
