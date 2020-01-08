|
GASTONIA - Charles "Charlie" Bell, 96, passed away January 3, 2020 at Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center, Columbia, SC. He was born November 22, 1923 in Cleveland County, a son of the late John Blaxton and Esther Neal Bell.
Charlie served in the U.S. Army during WWII and retired from City of Gastonia Police Department after over 30 years of service.
He was a sailor/soldier, a police officer, detective, animal/horse enthusiast, motorcyclist, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and God-fearing man who loved his country and family.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 72 years, Mary Yates Bell; son, Randy Lee Bell and wife, Lynn; daughter, Bonnie Bell Gillespie and husband, Bill of Pawley's Island, SC; brother, Bill Bell of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Christy Bell, Carma (John) Becker, Shana (Jeremy) Spires, Blake Gillespie; great grandchildren, Mikaela Cooper, Treston Spires, Hunter Becker and Carson Becker; several nephews. In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his brothers, James Bell and Jack Clark.
A funeral service was held at 11:00 am, Monday, January 6, 2020, at McLean Funeral Directors Founder's Chapel, with Rev. Danny Elmore officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Burial was private at Gaston Memorial Park.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020