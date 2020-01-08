Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Bell


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Bell Obituary
GASTONIA - Charles "Charlie" Bell, 96, passed away January 3, 2020 at Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center, Columbia, SC. He was born November 22, 1923 in Cleveland County, a son of the late John Blaxton and Esther Neal Bell.

Charlie served in the U.S. Army during WWII and retired from City of Gastonia Police Department after over 30 years of service.

He was a sailor/soldier, a police officer, detective, animal/horse enthusiast, motorcyclist, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and God-fearing man who loved his country and family.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 72 years, Mary Yates Bell; son, Randy Lee Bell and wife, Lynn; daughter, Bonnie Bell Gillespie and husband, Bill of Pawley's Island, SC; brother, Bill Bell of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Christy Bell, Carma (John) Becker, Shana (Jeremy) Spires, Blake Gillespie; great grandchildren, Mikaela Cooper, Treston Spires, Hunter Becker and Carson Becker; several nephews. In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his brothers, James Bell and Jack Clark.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 am, Monday, January 6, 2020, at McLean Funeral Directors Founder's Chapel, with Rev. Danny Elmore officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Burial was private at Gaston Memorial Park.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Bell family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -