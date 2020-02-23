|
|
CHERRYVILLE- Mr. Charles "Skeet" Brackett, 73, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Atrium Health - Lincoln.
Skeet was born on September 13, 1946 in Cleveland County, NC a son of Betty Howell Brackett of Cherryville and the late M.L. "Red" Brackett. He was a driver for 20 years with G&P Trucking and then went to work for the City of Cherryville Parks and Recreation Department where he retired. Skeet was a member of First Baptist Church in Cherryville. He was very active in Cherryville sports and had lifelong involvement in the Cherryville Little League Program serving as former President of the Little League Board and served on the Cherryville Sports Hall of Fame Board. Skeet was also a former Pop Warner football coach. He was a former member of the Knights of the Pythias. Skeet was an avid golfer and loved to fish.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife of 54 years Libby Canipe Brackett of the home; two daughters, Maranda Thornburg and husband Adam of Charlotte and Bessie Brackett of Mt. Holly; two grandsons, Otto & Emmett Thornburg; a brother, Arnold Brackett and wife Nancy of Dallas; a sister, Della Bridges and husband Rick of Cherryville; three nephews, Matt Brackett, Doug Blackburn and Bryson Willis and a niece, Natalie Poston.
Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3:45PM on Monday, February 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Cherryville and at other times the family will be at the home.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4:00PM on Monday, February 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Vince Hefner and Rev. Randy Heffner officiating.
Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or to , 604 Doug Mayes Place, Charlotte, NC 28262 or to First Baptist Church, 301 E. First Street, Cherryville, NC 28021.
A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Brackett.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020