BESSEMER CITY- Charles Kenneth Burdett, Sr., 72, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 21, 1947 in Greenwood County, SC to the late James Edwin and Marian Ellenburg Burdett.
Charles was preceded in death by brothers Lamar Burdett and Dennis Burdett
He was a veteran of the United States Army and the National Guard. A member of the Bessemer City Church of God.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 51 years Jean Adams Burdett, sons James Lee Burdett and wife Tara of Shelby and Charles Kenneth Burdett, Jr. of Mt. Holly; daughter Michelle Louise Burdett of Bessemer City; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
His family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, February 17, 2020 at the funeral home.
Charles's funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Bessemer City Church of God with Rev. Harold Ashe officiating.
The interment will follow at Westview Gardens Cemetery with military honors.
Memorials may be made to Bessemer City Church of God 701 Gastonia Hwy Bessemer City, NC 28016.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020