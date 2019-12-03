|
Charles Hugh Clark, age 69, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
He was a previous member and deacon of Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church in N.C. and current member at Dante Church of God in Knoxville where he was an Elder.
He retired from South Fork Industries in Lincolnton, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Margie Clark; sister Linda Reynolds and brother Jerry Clark. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Linda Clark; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff Clark (Amanda), and Kevin Clark (Jill); daughter and son-in-law, Kim Coleman (J.T.); grandchildren Austin, Samuel, Laney, Hunter, Brandy, Haley, and Tyler; sisters Mary (Libby) Welch, and Joette Clark; brothers Clarence and Dean Clark; special friends Fred Poovey, and Joe Lovin; several nieces and nephews and a host of close friends and family.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Thursday, December 5, 2019 at (Dante Church of God 410 Dante School Road, Knoxville, TN 37918).
A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor David Snyder officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Friday, December 6, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery (2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918) for an 11:00 am graveside service.
Charlie requested no flowers but donations be made to Dante Church of God.
Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019