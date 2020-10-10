Charles Robert Costner Sr., 74, of Gastonia, passed away on October 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born January 25, 1946, in Gaston County, son of the late Robert and Irene Cody Costner.
Charles was a US Army Veteran who served in Vietnam.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 pm Sunday, October 11, 2020, at First Assembly of God, 777 South Myrtle School Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Lamar Creel and military honors provided by the US Army National Guard and the Gaston County Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be 12:00 Noon, Monday October 12, 2020, at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Charles is survived by his loving wife, Jean Costner; his sons, Chuck Costner and wife Candy, Mike Costner; brother, Howard Costner; sisters, Linda Hefner, Glenda Costner; grandchildren, Jessica Peeler, Jennifer Costner, Mikey Costner, Bridget Costner, Justin Crane, Taylor Crane; great-grandchildren, Lily Costner, Katie Peeler; special niece, Susan Grindstaff; special nephews, Craig and Chris Costner; special friends, Kim and Robert Black.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Thomas, and Clyde Costner; special friend, Roger Anderson.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
An online guestbook is available at greenefuneral.com