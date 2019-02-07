Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Westview Gardens
1123 Edgewood Road
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Crisp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Crisp


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Crisp Obituary
GASTONIA - Charles William Crisp, 90, of Gastonia, passed away at Caromont Regional Medical Center on February 4, 2019.

He was born January 30, 1929 in Gaston County to the late Fred and Eunice Crisp.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Trevia Crisp Brackett, and his siblings Jackie, Glen, Jim, Howard, and Joe Crisp, Aileen Wortman, and Louise Farmer.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Mary Mitchem Crisp, of 65 years; his son, Charles Alan Crisp and wife Debbie of Belmont; daughter, Angela Carroll of Dallas; sisters, Betty Ledford and Peggy Caldwell; four grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Crisp, Patricia Moses, and Lucas Carroll; and three great-grandchildren.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Charles' graveside will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Westview Gardens with Rev. Jerry Millwood officiating, followed by military honors.

His family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now