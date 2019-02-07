GASTONIA - Charles William Crisp, 90, of Gastonia, passed away at Caromont Regional Medical Center on February 4, 2019.



He was born January 30, 1929 in Gaston County to the late Fred and Eunice Crisp.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Trevia Crisp Brackett, and his siblings Jackie, Glen, Jim, Howard, and Joe Crisp, Aileen Wortman, and Louise Farmer.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Mary Mitchem Crisp, of 65 years; his son, Charles Alan Crisp and wife Debbie of Belmont; daughter, Angela Carroll of Dallas; sisters, Betty Ledford and Peggy Caldwell; four grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Crisp, Patricia Moses, and Lucas Carroll; and three great-grandchildren.



He was a veteran of the United States Army.



Charles' graveside will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Westview Gardens with Rev. Jerry Millwood officiating, followed by military honors.



His family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.



To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.



Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services, Bessemer City. Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019