|
|
ASHEBORO--Charles Doughton Loggins, Jr., age 85, of Asheboro passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Novant Health in Winston-Salem.
Mr. Loggins was born on October 29, 1933 to Charles Doughton and Mary Virginia Williams Loggins. He was a 1951 graduate of Asheboro High School and a 1955 graduate of Lenoir Rhyne College, where he played football and basketball and received an AB degree in Physical Education/History. Charles formerly taught high school and coached athletic programs in Mooresville and Gastonia, NC. He was a former Regional Vice-President for a national insurance marketing agency and then formed his own company, C.D. Loggins Financial Services, retiring after 25 years of service. Charles was active in multiple civic organizations. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Asheboro, where he participated in the church choirs, and men choruses. Most recently Charles was a member of the Fabulous "Adequates" Barbershop Quintet of Asheboro. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his first wife, Pat Riddle Loggins, and his stepdaughter, Alecia Lilly.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Rosson Loggins; daughter, Kathryn L. Stowe (Rudy); son, Marc Loggins (Cheryl); stepdaughter, Marcella Lilly; grandchildren, Kerri Neil Storm (Andy), Sara Sumner, Bailey Stowe Stiles (Tyler), and Hal Stowe; great grandchildren, Grayson, Charlie, and Madeline Storm; step grandchildren, Cameron Brown (Brittany), Nicholas McNeill, and Katy Marse; and step great grandchild, David Cameron Brown.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, 224 North Fayetteville Street in Asheboro. A memorial service will follow on Wednesday at 2:00 pm at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Lynda Ferguson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 224 North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC 27203.
Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the Loggins family. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019