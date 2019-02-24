|
Charles "Chuck" Digh, 60, of Stanley passed away February 20, 2019 at
Caromont Regional Medical Center. He was born on August 19, 1958 to the
late Charles and Wilma Roberts Digh.
Survivors include his sister, LaNita Digh McGinnis; nieces, Valerie and
Summer; and many cousins and friends.
A Memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.
at Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church in Stanley with Dr. Danny Penny
officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019