CROUSE- Charles Donald "Don" Curtis, age 80, of Dave Heafner Road in Crouse, died on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
His funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Crouse with Rev. Rick Sloop and Rev. Jerry Lail officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state for thirty minutes prior to the service.
Visitation will be from 7:00 until 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Warlick Funeral Home.
"Don" was born June 22, 1939, in Lincoln County, to the late Charles Kinsey Curtis and Edith Yount Curtis. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Francis Heafner Curtis; a son, James Donald Curtis; daughter-in-law, Tonya Curtis; and grandson, Kyle Garver. He worked in textiles.
He is survived by two sons, Kenny Curtis, and wife Sandy, and Jerry Curtis, all of Crouse; seven grandchildren, A.J. Curtis, Cole Curtis, Emily Truett, Austin Curtis, Rebekah Curtis, Jayden Curtis, and Gracie Curtis; and four great-grandchildren, Hunter Curtis, Hallie Curtis, Savanna Curtis, and Alexia Truett.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Curtis family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019