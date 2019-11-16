Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Crouse, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Donald "Don" Curtis


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Donald "Don" Curtis Obituary
CROUSE- Charles Donald "Don" Curtis, age 80, of Dave Heafner Road in Crouse, died on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
His funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Crouse with Rev. Rick Sloop and Rev. Jerry Lail officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state for thirty minutes prior to the service.
Visitation will be from 7:00 until 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Warlick Funeral Home.
"Don" was born June 22, 1939, in Lincoln County, to the late Charles Kinsey Curtis and Edith Yount Curtis. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Francis Heafner Curtis; a son, James Donald Curtis; daughter-in-law, Tonya Curtis; and grandson, Kyle Garver. He worked in textiles.
He is survived by two sons, Kenny Curtis, and wife Sandy, and Jerry Curtis, all of Crouse; seven grandchildren, A.J. Curtis, Cole Curtis, Emily Truett, Austin Curtis, Rebekah Curtis, Jayden Curtis, and Gracie Curtis; and four great-grandchildren, Hunter Curtis, Hallie Curtis, Savanna Curtis, and Alexia Truett.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Curtis family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -