|
|
CHERRYVILLE - Charles "Pete" Roger Earney, 84, of Cherryville and formerly of Dallas, NC, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Peak Resources, Cherryville. He was born December 29, 1935 in Mecklenburg County, NC, the son of the late Dora Earney Sawyer.
Pete was a 1954 graduate of Gastonia High School and served his country in the US Army. He retired from Threads, USA (American & Efird) after 35 years of service. He was a lifelong member of Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church in Dallas where he sang in the choir.
In addition to his mother, Pete was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Mildred McClure Earney.
Survivors include his son, Jason Todd Earney; step-daughters, Teresa Hoyle of Cherryville; Carol (Steve) Anthony of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Donna Leanne Huffman, Johnna Sides, Chad McGinnis (Carissa), Misty Frances (Peter), and Randy Anthony; 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 1:00pm, Friday, March 27, 2020 at Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. David Belle Isle officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Warlick Family YMCA, 2221 Robinwood Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Earney.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020