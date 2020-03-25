Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Earney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Earney


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Earney Obituary
CHERRYVILLE - Charles "Pete" Roger Earney, 84, of Cherryville and formerly of Dallas, NC, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Peak Resources, Cherryville. He was born December 29, 1935 in Mecklenburg County, NC, the son of the late Dora Earney Sawyer.

Pete was a 1954 graduate of Gastonia High School and served his country in the US Army. He retired from Threads, USA (American & Efird) after 35 years of service. He was a lifelong member of Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church in Dallas where he sang in the choir.

In addition to his mother, Pete was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Mildred McClure Earney.

Survivors include his son, Jason Todd Earney; step-daughters, Teresa Hoyle of Cherryville; Carol (Steve) Anthony of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Donna Leanne Huffman, Johnna Sides, Chad McGinnis (Carissa), Misty Frances (Peter), and Randy Anthony; 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 1:00pm, Friday, March 27, 2020 at Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. David Belle Isle officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Warlick Family YMCA, 2221 Robinwood Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolence messages may be sent at www.McLeanFuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Earney.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -