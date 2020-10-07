Charles Eury

Charles "Bud" Eury went to be with his Heavenly Father on October 4, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Bud was a loving Husband, Dad, and Paw Paw to many who loved him and he will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63+ years, Mary Lou Brown Eury; daughters, Trina Thomas and Laura Beane; honorary son, Joel Williams (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Courtney Hart (Marcus), Michael Thomas (Katie), Cassie Williams (Josh Navey), Elizabeth John (Ben), and Chris Haggins; great grandchildren, Brison and Chase Haggins, Kane Moore, and Lyla and Thea Thomas; additional bonus children and grandchildren, Patti Cubberley (Eddie) and family and Tammy Campbell (Troy) and family.
Bud was preceded in death by his mother and father, Elnora Smythers and Charles Ernest Eury. He was a very proud U.S. Veteran and served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1957 and fought in the Korean War. He was a faithful servant at Goshen Freewill Baptist Church and was retired from Ryder Trucking Company. He was also a lifetime member of the Belmont Moose Lodge. Bud created some beautiful memories with his loving wife which included 26 cruises and traveling the United States and Canada.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Goshen Freewill Baptist Church, 1300 W Catawba Ave, Mt Holly, NC 28120, Funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bud's name to Goshen Freewill Baptist Church, 1300 W Catawba Ave, Mt Holly, NC 28120.
