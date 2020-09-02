1/1
Charles Fox
Charles "Buster" Fox, 82, of Gastonia, went to be with the Lord on August 30, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children.

He was born March 31, 1938, in Rock Hill SC, and was a proud member of the Catawba Indian Nation.

"Buster" accepted Jesus Christ into his life October 31, 1968. Since that time, he dedicated his life to the service of the Lord. He was instrumental in creating bus ministries for several local churches and began the printing ministry to help distribute Christian literature for mission work all around the world.

He was a veteran of the US Air Force.

A special thanks to Hospice of Cleveland County, his nurse Carly and caregiver Angie who gave exceptional care to both "Buster and his family.

A celebration of "Buster's" life will be held 4:00 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020. At Carson Memorial Baptist Church, Kings Mountain, officiated by Pastor Chris Wilson and Pastor Michael Rice.

The family will receive friends 3-4 pm at the church on Thursday.

Military honors will be provided by the US Air Force.

There will be a private ceremony for the burial of the urn at the Catawba India Reservation Land.
"Buster" is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Pegie Foxx; children, DeeDee Gillis (Will), Nicole Braswell (Nick), Charlie Foxx (Karla), Jesse Foxx, Jessica Foxx; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; special sisters-in-law, Frances Brooks, Pat Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest Basile Foxx and Grace Creaseman Foxx; brothers, Jimmy, and Russell Foxx; sister, Ann Fox.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charles "Buster" Fox may be made to Carson Memorial Baptist Church 262 Sparrow Springs Rd. Kings Mountain, NC 28086.

Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

An online guestbook is available at greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathy for your loss. We are praying diligently for everyone.
David and Cheryl Callahan
Acquaintance
