Charles Franklin "Frank" Robinson
LINCOLNTON- Charles Franklin "Frank" Robinson, age 78, of 1023 Carpenter Drive in Lincolnton, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Landers Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Amy Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state on Sunday from 12:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Warlick Funeral Home.
Frank was born September 15, 1942, in Catawba County, to the late Charles Henry Robinson and Kathryn Mosteller Robinson. In addition to his parents he was also preceded by a brother, Niles Henry Robinson; and a sister, Gayle Chaffin. He worked in textiles at Carolina Mills. Frank enjoyed watching his westerns, gardening, working outside, volunteering his time and talents with Landers Chapel United Methodist Church, and spending time with his family, especially his favorite buddy and great-grandson, Wyatt.
He is survived by his wife, Ida Mae Payseur Robinson; son, Charles Marcus Robinson (Jamie); daughter, Cynthia Robinson Lowrance (Gregory); brother, Charles Lowery Robinson (Vickie); sister, Gwyne Armstrong; ten grandchildren, Felicia (Scott), Tiffany, Kaitlyn, Trystan (Amber), Alexis, Tiffany, Chris, Alex, Coby, and Raianna; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial gifts may be made to Landers Chapel United Methodist Church, 1205 Long Shoals Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092, or to Hospice Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Robinson family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 27, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Praying God would comfort you all during this difficult time.
Jaclyn Jenkins
Friend
