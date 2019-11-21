|
Gastonia, NC- Charles Vardell Gage, Sr., 86, of Gastonia, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. Born in Chester, SC on December 26, 1932, he was the son of the late Gaston Gage, Sr. and Ruth Wharton Vardell Gage.
Mr. Gage was a graduate of Clemson University, Class of 1954. While at Clemson, he lettered in basketball and was the starting Center for the team. He also participated in the very first ACC Men's Basketball Tournament. He was the Plant Manager at Burlington Industries in Cramerton before retiring after over 30 years of service. A longstanding member of Myers Memorial United Methodist Church, he was active with the Youth Group and served as an Usher. He was an avid golfer and bird watcher in addition to being actively involved with Olympics of the Mind. Mr. Gage was a veteran of the US Navy.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Gage was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy Ann Mixon Gage; grandson, Joshua Philbeck; brother, Gaston Gage, Jr.
Mr. Gage is survived by his children, Charles Vardell Gage, Jr., George Allen Gage, Carol Gage Jordan, and Joan Cochran Gage; grandchildren, Chantel Summitt, Matthew Jordan, Patrick Wall, Lindsey Fields, and Meghan Golding; great-grandchildren, Shelby Howell and Cody Philbeck; 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends of Charles Gage are invited to attend his visitation beginning at 10:00 AM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Myers Memorial United Methodist Church. His funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM in the church sanctuary. The Rev. Sally Queen will officiate. Entombment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. Gage may be made to the , 225 N Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
