Charles Alton "Sonny" Gibson, 87, of Mount Holly, NC, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
He was born June, 7th, 1933 in Gaston County, son of the late Carl Vernon and Dora Ware Gibson. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Joyce Johnson Gibson and two sons Randy Gibson of Ranlo, NC, Ricky and his wife Pam Gibson of Pennsylvania, Daughter Charlene Gibson Huffstetler and her husband Jason of Lincoln County. Grandchildren Charlotte Croom, Davis Gibson, Hunter Gibson and Palmer Barrett Huffstetler, and two great grandchildren. His loyal dachshund Jasper Gibson.
Charles spent his entire career in the textile industry, retiring from Sommit of America in the late 90's. He traveled all over the world, regarded as one of the best loom technicians in the country.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his 7 brothers, 5 sisters, and Stepson Clayton "Buddy" Flowers Jr.
It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. On behalf of his family, we would like to thank all the wonderful people that loved and shared their lives with Charles. He loved people and it showed through in all that he did and said.
No funeral service will be held per Charles's wishes. The family is grateful for the prayers and condolences.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Online condolences may be sent to www.woodlawnfuneral.org.