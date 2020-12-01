1/
Charles Grigg
Charles Allen Grigg (Chuck), 60, formerly of Cramerton, has gone home to be with Jesus and beloved family that were there to welcome and rejoice with him. He passed peacefully at home on November 16, 2020 surrounded by his parents and siblings.

Chuck earned his degree in Design Engineering from Gaston College and was retired from Paragon Engineering.
Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents Mack and Edna Sherer Starrett; nieces, Tiffany Jeffares and Courtney Jeffares, who he loved as his own.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Maxine Starrett Butler, and father, Stephen Butler; siblings Blake (Robin) Grigg, Kristin Grigg (Chris) Brown, Dana Grigg (David) Routh, Robin Grigg (Chris) Holder, Joshua (Dawn) Butler, and Tom (Jennifer) Butler. Special nephews and nieces Justin (Sarah), Kendra, Ty, Alysa, Jordan, Chelsie (James), Sherer, Bradin, Jessica, Jennifer, Katelyn, Whitton, Annie, and Brooke. Great nephews Caden, Luke, and Weston.

A celebration of Chuck's life will be held for family when pandemic conditions cease and it is safer to gather.

The Good Samaritan Funeral Home in Denver assisted the Grigg Family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Good Samaritan Funeral Home
3362 N Hwy 16
Denver, NC 28037
(704) 483-2124
