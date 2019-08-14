|
GASTONIA - Charles "Charlie" Armstrong Horne, 79, of Armstrong Circle, Gastonia, NC passed away the morning of August 12, 2019 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House surrounded lovingly by his family.
Charlie was born in Salisbury, NC on June 4, 1940 to Henry Graydon Horne Sr. and Mildred Armstrong who preceded him in death along with his brother Henry Graydon Horne Jr. and sister Mildred Coble Collins (Edward). Charlie was the grandson of Colonel Charles Beauregard Armstrong and Dorcus Jenkins Armstrong, and Henry Horne and Leila Montgomery Horne.
Charlie was a strong leader within the Gastonia community from a young age, carrying on the legacy left behind from his grandfather, Col. Armstrong. He attended the Citadel in Charleston, SC, and Belmont Abbey College, thereafter serving in the United States Army. Charlie worked with his father at Horne's Home and Auto Supplies in downtown Gastonia during college where he later took over the family business to become owner/president. Charlie also found a passion for property management where he took on managing and maintaining his own rental properties throughout the Gaston County area. He met the love of his life, Loretta Terry Horne, who he went on to spend fifty-seven wonderful years with. When not working, Charlie could be found on the golf course, often dragging Loretta with him and nurturing her own love for the game. He found many ways to bring his love for golf and his passion for serving the community together.
Charlie was the chairman of the Gaston County Amateur Golf Tournament for ten years, raising money for the Gaston Cancer Society. He was a seven-time club champion at the Gaston Country Club and served as the Club President in 1982. Charlie served as the President of the Gastonia Downtown Development Corporation, helping start the downtown Municipal Service District. He served as President and Treasurer of the Gaston County Furniture Association.
His desire to serve the Lord prevailed over all else. He was a twenty-two-year member of Community Bible Study, where he served as Treasurer for eleven years. He was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon and was on the Financial committee and later joined the First ARP Church. In recent years, he supplied over 5,000 devotional books to nonprofit organizations including Robin Johnson Hospice House, Crisis
Assistance Ministry, Crisis Pregnancy, Cornerstone, Salvation Army, and the Gaston Cancer Society. Charlie and Loretta spent their summers in their favorite place, Blowing Rock, NC, where they attended First Baptist Church. Charlie was known for his love of the Lord, his wife and family, golf, and spicy food.
He is survived in death by his wife of 57 years, Loretta Terry Horne, his sons Jeffrey Horne (Stacy Montgomery) of Salisbury, NC and Richard Horne (Angelia) of Gastonia, and grandchildren, Abbey Horne, Maggie Horne, Giles Horne, Parker Horne, and Riley Horne. Levi Henderson was a special member of the Horne family along with bonus grandchildren, Kate, Aaron, Beth, Joe, and Dave, great grandson, Janson. He is further survived by Mrs. Joerine T.
Millen (James), Mrs. Linda T. McGinnis (Don), Mr. Johnny C Terry (Ginny), Mr. Robert S Terry (Phyllis), Mrs. Faith Terry, Mr. David Collins as well as a large extended family who loved him dearly. Charlie was also preceded in death by Mr. Leon Marion Terry and other extended family members.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, August 16, 2019 at First ARP Church with Rev. Matt Kuiken and Dr. Jeff Morrison officiating.
A private committal service will be held for the family on the Armstrong plot in Oakwood Cemetery, with Military Rites provided by the Gaston County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First ARP Church, Building Fund, 317 S. Chester St., Gastonia, NC 28052, Robin Johnson House, c/o Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054, or to First Baptist Church, 350 Sunset Dr, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Horne.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019