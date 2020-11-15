1/1
Charles Howard Deal Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Howard Deal, Jr., 82, of Gastonia, NC died peacefully at home November 9, 2020 after a long battle with lewy body dementia.
He graduated from Mooresville High School and went on to serve his country in the US Navy, serving for 4 years aboard the USS Rochester. After a successful career he returned to his home state of NC to open his own business and develop his 3-acre homeplace into walking garden.
Born August 3, 1938, he is the son of Charles H Deal, Sr and Linda Marie Kennerly Deal in Mooresville, NC. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary, his two daughters, Stacy and Susan, his son Kelly and his brother Grady. He is preceded in death by his brother Donald.
A private service for family will be held at the Veteran's National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family would sincerely appreciate your donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center at http://lewybodyresourcecenter.org/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved