Charles Howard Deal, Jr., 82, of Gastonia, NC died peacefully at home November 9, 2020 after a long battle with lewy body dementia.
He graduated from Mooresville High School and went on to serve his country in the US Navy, serving for 4 years aboard the USS Rochester. After a successful career he returned to his home state of NC to open his own business and develop his 3-acre homeplace into walking garden.
Born August 3, 1938, he is the son of Charles H Deal, Sr and Linda Marie Kennerly Deal in Mooresville, NC. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary, his two daughters, Stacy and Susan, his son Kelly and his brother Grady. He is preceded in death by his brother Donald.
A private service for family will be held at the Veteran's National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family would sincerely appreciate your donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center at http://lewybodyresourcecenter.org/.