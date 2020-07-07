1/1
Charles Kistler
Charles Brian Kistler was born September 25, 1979 in Gastonia, NC and went to his heavenly home on June 27, 2020 at the age of 40.

He is survived by his beautiful daughter and love of his life, Charley Emelia Kistler; his parents, Charles and Vickie Kistler; brother, Barry Kistler, all from Gastonia, NC; his maternal grandmother, Hildred Warren who was a very special lady in his life, also from Gastonia.

Brian graduated from Ashbrook High School in Gastonia. He continued his education at East Carolina University in Greenville, NC obtaining a degree in Construction Management and master's degree in Occupational Health and Safety. He was a Safety Manager at ESP Associates, SEM Products, and UNC Charlotte at different periods of his life.

He loved his adopted animal friends, Sebastian, Jetta, Jazz, Sparky, Jasper, Bella, and TyBeau. He enjoyed watching birds, rabbits, squirrels, chipmunks, and deer from his own backyard. This was a special time of quiet solitude and inner reflection for him. He loved the outdoors.

Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm to honor his memory.

Burial will be private per Brian's request.

No flowers please but Brian would be truly honored if donations were made to the American Heart Association or a favorite charity of your choice.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
