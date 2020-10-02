1/1
Charles Lindsay
Charles Edward Lindsay, 84, 402 South Rhyne Street, Dallas transitioned on September 27, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. Mask Required.

The private funeral service will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church but will be live streaming on church website www.firstbaptistchurchofdallasnc.org or Facebook page for Frank Milton, Pastor which is open to public.

A public viewing will be Friday, October 2, 2020 at the funeral home from 3:00 until 9:00 pm. Costner Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
03:00 - 09:00 PM
at the funeral home
Funeral services provided by
Costner Funeral Home
2425 West Franklin Boulevard
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 864-6787
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
