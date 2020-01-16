|
GASTONIA - Charles Vernon Lowe, 73, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 12, 2020 with his loving wife and daughter by his side. He was born in Gaston County, a son of the late Vernon William and Glenna McMurray Lowe.
Charles retired as a supervisor from Stork Screens in Charlotte and enjoyed a second career with Shertech Pharmacy.
Survivors of Mr. Lowe include his wife of 20 years, Lynda Hensley-Lowe; step-daughter, Lycinda (Howard) Richardson of Conway, SC; step-granddaughter, Brittany (Aaron) Emery of Spartanburg, SC, and great-granddaughter, Cecilia Emery; brother-in-law, Sam (Diane) Broach and sister-in-law, Louise (Willard) Fannon of Big Stone Gap, VA; cousin, Charlene (Lloyd) Almond, cousin, Doris Ervin, cousin Madeline Canipe, and cousin Darrell Watts of Gastonia, NC; canine baby Zoie.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Frank, Wayne, and Roger Lowe, as well as his aunt Margaret Dickerson.
A service of committal will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Mausoleum D of Gaston Memorial Park with Rev. Jay Bissett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020