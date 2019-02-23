|
GASTONIA - A family man who was a wonderful provider with a big heart best describes Charles Raymond McAlister, 86, who passed away February 21, 2019 at Carolina Medical Center. Raymond was born May 6, 1932 in Greenville, SC to the late James Willie McAlister and Lindsey Beatrice (Cole) McAlister. Raymond served his country in the United States Army in Germany where he met his beautiful bride, Fanny. Upon returning from Germany he married and settled in Gastonia, NC. He retired from the textile industry and was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Gastonia. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Raymond had a heart for all children but especially his grandchildren who were the apple of his eye. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife of 60 years, Fanny Lenk McAlister of Gastonia; three children, son, Gert McAlister and wife, Lisa of Belmont, Tina McMillan and husband Terry of Gastonia, Diana Greco and husband, Bobby of Gastonia; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Webb and husband, Jack of Beaumont, CA and Audrey Harris of Gastonia.
He was preceded in death by one son, Robert Lee McAlister; two sisters and five brothers.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, February 25, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Gastonia. Reverend Braxton East will preside.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM prior to the service at the church.
