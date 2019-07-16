|
|
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. - Charles Michael "Mickey" Harris, 67, passed away on July 5, 2019 at home.
He was born July 26, 1951, in Gastonia, to the late Ernest F. Harris and Montez McAlister Harris.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sheryl, sons, Dayne and Hunter, and his sister, Cathy Parrott (Donald).
Mr. Harris, a graduate of Hunter Huss High School, attended Western Carolina University, where he played freshman basketball and was a member of TKE fraternity. After a long career in property management, Mr. Harris owned several Subway franchises.
In honor of his legacy as a volunteer coach and mentor, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Mickey Harris Memorial B.I.G.M.A.A.C. Scholarship Fund at GoFundMe.com
A celebration of life is being planned on Mickey's birthday at 7:30 p.m., July 26, at River Hills Country Club, Little River, S.C.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 16, 2019