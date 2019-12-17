|
GASTONIA- Charles Milton Flowers, 82, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Melvin Reid Flowers and Mary Elizabeth Mayberry Flowers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Wanda Sue Flowers Stone and Teresa Darlene Flowers Hargett. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Mr. Flowers is survived by his wife of 63 years, Peggy Jean Pickelsimer Flowers; his children, Gary Flowers (Pat), Denise Kennedy (Keith) and Alicia Albright (Gregg); his grandchildren, Chad Milsaps (Bernice), Gary E. Flowers (Tracy), Charlie Flowers, Robert Kennedy (Lina), Jason Kennedy, Allison Albright, Dana Rozzelle (Derrick) and Elizabeth Wilcocks (Roger); and his siblings, Frank Flowers, Melinda Flowers and Evelyn Graham.
The Flowers family will greet guests from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Services for Mr. Flowers will be private.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Flowers family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019