|
|
GASTONIA - Charles William Neal, Sr., 89, of Gastonia passed away February 9, 2020. He was born January 27, 1931 in Rutherford County, a son of the late Stephen Manzy Neal, Sr. and Hattie Mae Crawford Neal.
Charles was a fabricator for over 33 years at Milner Air Co. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and enjoyed reading newspapers and books.
Charles is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances Pope Neal; sons, Charles W. Neal, Jr. of Rock Hill, SC, Ricky Dale Neal and wife, Rhonda of Fort Mill, SC; daughters, Patricia Diane Dent of Charlotte, Beverly Darlene Turner and husband, Snap Turner of Cleveland, GA; brother, Stephen M. Neal, Jr.; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Fowler.
The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm.
Committal will follow at 3:00 pm at Sharon Memorial Park.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Neal family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020