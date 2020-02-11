Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Neal Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Neal Sr. Obituary
GASTONIA - Charles William Neal, Sr., 89, of Gastonia passed away February 9, 2020. He was born January 27, 1931 in Rutherford County, a son of the late Stephen Manzy Neal, Sr. and Hattie Mae Crawford Neal.

Charles was a fabricator for over 33 years at Milner Air Co. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and enjoyed reading newspapers and books.

Charles is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances Pope Neal; sons, Charles W. Neal, Jr. of Rock Hill, SC, Ricky Dale Neal and wife, Rhonda of Fort Mill, SC; daughters, Patricia Diane Dent of Charlotte, Beverly Darlene Turner and husband, Snap Turner of Cleveland, GA; brother, Stephen M. Neal, Jr.; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Fowler.

The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm.

Committal will follow at 3:00 pm at Sharon Memorial Park.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Neal family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -