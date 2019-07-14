Home

Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Visitation
Following Services
Charles Patrick Patti Obituary
ROCK HILL, SC- Mr. Charles Patrick Patti, 74, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Mr. Patti was born in Gastonia, NC and the son of the late Samuel P. Patti and he late Mildred Pressley Patti. He was a member of Oakland Baptist Church and the owner and operator of Charlie's Computer Services. He was a U. S. Army veteran
A memorial service for Mr. Patti will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road with Reverend Jeff Hayes officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home and other times at the home.
Mr. Patti is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pat" Sanders Patti; and his brothers, Timothy Lee Patti (Doris) of Gastonia, NC and James Brooks Patti (Jamie) of Washington, NC.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 14, 2019
