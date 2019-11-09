|
|
Charles "Chuck" Ray Threatt, 59, of Dallas, passed away on November 5, 2019, at his home.
He was born February 1, 1960, in Mecklenburg County, son of the Charles and Nancy Threatt.
"Chuck" retired from the Fleet Maintenance Shop with the Gaston County Garage.
He was a member of the Blue Knights XIV.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Jeff Hicks.
The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
"Chuck" is survived by his loving wife, Christie Ballard Threatt; children, Sagen, Brie, Falon.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019