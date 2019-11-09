Home

Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Charles Ray "Chuck" Threatt

Charles Ray "Chuck" Threatt Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Ray Threatt, 59, of Dallas, passed away on November 5, 2019, at his home.
He was born February 1, 1960, in Mecklenburg County, son of the Charles and Nancy Threatt.
"Chuck" retired from the Fleet Maintenance Shop with the Gaston County Garage.
He was a member of the Blue Knights XIV.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Jeff Hicks.
The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
"Chuck" is survived by his loving wife, Christie Ballard Threatt; children, Sagen, Brie, Falon.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
An online guestbook is available at greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019
