Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Evergreen "A Quiet Place" Mausoleum
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen "A Quiet Place" Mausoleum
Charles Rayburn Lunsford


1926 - 2019
Charles Rayburn Lunsford Obituary

1926-2019
GASTONIA – Charles Rayburn Lunsford, 93 went home to be with his Lord on November 18, 2019 at Woodlawn Haven Assisted Living, Mt. Holly, NC.
He was born in Bibb County, Georgia on April 5, 1926 to the late Orbie Henry Lunsford and Mary Adams Lunsford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Wilson Lunsford; brothers, James, Russell, Roger, Gene and Harold Lunsford and sisters Eunice Teal and Sara Shannon.
Charlie was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church. He retired from Firestone Textiles with over 38 of service; and was a WWII veteran serving in the U.S. Navy. He was an avid softball player and played for McAdenville Reds and was National Champions and went to World Series in Cleveland, Ohio.
Charlie is survived by his children, Michael and wife Linda Lunsford, Steve and wife Emma Lunsford.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Evergreen ""A Quiet Place"" Mausoleum with a service to follow at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
