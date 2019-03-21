Home

Charles Reed Obituary
GASTONIA - Rev. Charles Allen Reed, 82, passed away on March 19, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

He was born in Shreve, OH, on July 18, 1936 to the late Shirley and Romain Reed. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years, Darlene Reed. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Christopher, Dale and Frank Reed, and his sisters, Pauline Christian and Hazel Robinson. Rev. Reed was a member of the Dallas Church Of God where he served for 23 years as Outreach Minister. He served his country honorably during the Korean Conflict as a member of the US Air Force and was stationed in Korea and Japan. Rev. Reed enjoyed gardening and loved traveling. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed dearly by his family and loved ones.

Survivors include his wife of 7 years: Sinda Poteat Reed; daughter: Seriahna "Sarah" Reed, Sterling, Va.; sons: Garth Reed, York, SC and Christopher Reed and wife Debra, Dawsonville, Ga.; stepchildren: Abel Darby and wife Amy, Gastonia, NC, Jason Darby and wife Bobbi, Elberta AL, Emmanuel Darby and wife Megan, Indian Trails, NC and Diane Laye and husband Jason, Lowell, NC; brother: Rondal Reed, Chicago, IL; grandchildren: Lindsay, Bradley and Victoria Reed and 12 step grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Dallas Church of God with Rev. D.R. Shortridge officiating

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Dallas Church of God.

Interment will be at Bessemer City Cemetery, Bessemer City.

Memorials may be made to World Missions c/o Dallas Church Of God at 311 S College St. Dallas, NC 28034

A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.

Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
