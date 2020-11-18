BELMONT - Rev. Charles Wesley Reid, 68, transitioned November 8, 2020 at his home.



He is survived by his sister: Vera Hailey, Broncher Holsey; god sister: Ada Wilson; brothers: Oscar, Abriel and Forest Reid

Walk thru on Friday at Hood Memorial AME Zion, Belmont from 4 until 6

Funeral is private.



Visitation: Saturday; Steele Creek AME Zion from 11-12



In lieu of flowers; memorials can be made to Charles Jesse Bynum Reid Foundation, Belmont



Masks required at all services and will be live Saturday at 12 noon on Gregory Funeral Service Facebook page.



Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia



