|
|
Everyone who met Barry, Loved Him...
Charles "Barry" Sims, age 65, passed away on Saturday ~ December 7, 2019 at the CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Barry was known as a jokester and we loved the faces he would make. He was a great husband, father and grandfather. He loved snickers bars and his coffee, Black! Barry was a huge South Carolina Gamecock and Atlanta Falcons fan. He loved golf and on the course, he was in his element. Barry served proudly in the United States Navy.
Those left to cherish Barry's memories are his wife of 10 years, Thelma McAlister Sims of the home; two daughters and son in law: Kristina and Eric Rhoad of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Crystal Martin of Los Angeles, California; one son: Corey Sims of Charleston, South Carolina; five grandchildren; sister and brother in law: Victoria and Larry Laughlin of Hodges, South Carolina.
Barry was the son of the late Rudolph Nathan Sims, Sr. and Betty Brown Sims. He was also proceeded in death by his brother Rudolph "Rudy" Nathan Sims Jr.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 7:00 PM, Tuesday ~ December 10, 2019 in the Dallas Memorial Chapel of the Dallas Funeral Home, 212 West Trade Street, Dallas, North Carolina with Pastor Kenneth Rabon, Sr delivering words of hope and comfort to Barry's family and friends.
Barry's cremains will be scattered at sea by the United States Navy at a later date.
The family will receive guests from 5:00 PM ~ 7:00 PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Thelma Sims, 1705 Ferris Street, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054 to help offset extensive medical bills accrued during Barry's illness.
Online condolences and expressions of love may be made on Barry's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomedallas.com
Dallas Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Barry Sims.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019