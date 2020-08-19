1/1
Charles Smith
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GASTONIA - Charles "Charlie" Arthur Smith, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at his home in Gastonia, North Carolina. The son of Rhoda Jane Judson and Robert Earl Smith, Charlie was born on August 3, 1934 in Ansonia, Connecticut.

Charlie graduated from Pine High School in Ansonia in 1951, where he played football and the bugle in the Drum Core. Afterwards, he proudly served in the Navy from 1951 until 1956 with a one year assignment on the USS Layte Aircraft Carrier.

At the age of 24, he went to Puerto Rico on a business venture and fell in love with the island. Shortly thereafter, he joined the Fairbank Corporation in 1959, where he spent the next 43 years of dedicated employment. Charlie rose to the office of President of the company, a position he held for 10 years before retiring.

Playing tennis was one of his greatest hobbies. He enjoyed giving to his community both in Puerto Rico and Gastonia, where he led the Kiwanis Club in San Juan and was an active member of the Rotary Club of San Juan. After retiring in Gastonia, Charlie continued to be a member of the Rotary Club and enjoyed staying connected to the business community. He traveled to Honduras as a translator for the Rotary Club's efforts there. Charlie and Norma became faithful members of Gaston Community Church from its founding until his death. He was a loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by many.
Charlie is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Norma of 50 years; daughters Elaine Whited (Donald) of Johnston RI and Cheryl Smyre (Deric) of Gastonia NC; son Brian Smith of Mobile AL; grandchildren Alisha, Melissa, Charles Brian, Alan, Barbara, George and Caleb; great-grandchildren: Tori, Devin, Dasia, Jason, Cole, Connor and Barron; and sister Sandra Mcarthy (Leon) of Ansonia.
Charlie is preceded in death by his first wife Barbara Angell of RI, daughter Diane Theodoropoulos, and sisters Rhoda Ann Stanislawski and Jane Shirley Germaine.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Gaston Community Church with Pastor Mark Tankersley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gaston Community Church, 400 Airport Road, Gastonia, NC 28056 or to the Salvation Army, give.salvationarmyusa.org.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Smith family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
Gaston Community Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Gaston Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLean Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved