GASTONIA - Charles "Charlie" Arthur Smith, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at his home in Gastonia, North Carolina. The son of Rhoda Jane Judson and Robert Earl Smith, Charlie was born on August 3, 1934 in Ansonia, Connecticut.
Charlie graduated from Pine High School in Ansonia in 1951, where he played football and the bugle in the Drum Core. Afterwards, he proudly served in the Navy from 1951 until 1956 with a one year assignment on the USS Layte Aircraft Carrier.
At the age of 24, he went to Puerto Rico on a business venture and fell in love with the island. Shortly thereafter, he joined the Fairbank Corporation in 1959, where he spent the next 43 years of dedicated employment. Charlie rose to the office of President of the company, a position he held for 10 years before retiring.
Playing tennis was one of his greatest hobbies. He enjoyed giving to his community both in Puerto Rico and Gastonia, where he led the Kiwanis Club in San Juan and was an active member of the Rotary Club of San Juan. After retiring in Gastonia, Charlie continued to be a member of the Rotary Club and enjoyed staying connected to the business community. He traveled to Honduras as a translator for the Rotary Club's efforts there. Charlie and Norma became faithful members of Gaston Community Church from its founding until his death. He was a loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by many.
Charlie is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Norma of 50 years; daughters Elaine Whited (Donald) of Johnston RI and Cheryl Smyre (Deric) of Gastonia NC; son Brian Smith of Mobile AL; grandchildren Alisha, Melissa, Charles Brian, Alan, Barbara, George and Caleb; great-grandchildren: Tori, Devin, Dasia, Jason, Cole, Connor and Barron; and sister Sandra Mcarthy (Leon) of Ansonia.
Charlie is preceded in death by his first wife Barbara Angell of RI, daughter Diane Theodoropoulos, and sisters Rhoda Ann Stanislawski and Jane Shirley Germaine.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Gaston Community Church with Pastor Mark Tankersley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gaston Community Church, 400 Airport Road, Gastonia, NC 28056 or to the Salvation Army, give.salvationarmyusa.org.
