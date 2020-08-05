1/1
Charles Stines
GASTONIA - Charles Edward Stines, 81, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Hospice at Wendover Shelby.

A native of Gaston County, he was the son of the late Wesley and Lerlie Mitchem Stines.

He was an avid SCUBA diver and woodworker. During his career as a sheet metal worker he built two submarines. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his baby sister, Lue Stines; and brother, Ken Stines. He is survived by his daughter, Wendy Gem of Shelby; sister, Carol Vandervord of Waxhaw; friends, Ralph Jiggetts and wife Grace and Lisa Terry all of Gastonia.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC, 28150.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
