GASTONIA- Charles W. Crumbley, Sr., 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday March 26, 2020. Charles has always been known for his sense of humor and was the proud owner of his own sanitation company. Charles was an avid NASCAR fan, he enjoyed collecting coins, spending time at the beach, and watching old Westerns. However, most importantly, he loved spending time with his family and grandkids. He will be dearly missed by many.
Charles was born November 27, 1945 to the late Edna (Betsill) and Harvey James Crumbley Sr. He is proceeded in death by his son John David Crumbley, his daughter Angela Marie Crumbley, his brothers Harvey Crumbley Jr. and Floyd Crumbley, Sr. and his sister Katherine Benfield.
Left to cherish his memory are his son Charles Crumbley Jr. (Ronda), his daughters Tracey Crumbley Meredith (Jackie), Jada Crumbley Lemons, his sister, Trudy Maka (Joe), the mother of his children Patricia Ann Crumbley and his best friend Rocky Haney. Charles leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Due to the current corona-virus pandemic and governmental restrictions the family will have a private burial service. The family will have a visitation and a Celebration of Charles' life at a later date.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020