1934 – 2019
MT. HOLLY- Charles Washington Wriston, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House, Dallas. He was born in Cedar Grove, West Virginia and is the son of the late Welton Lesley and Beulah Hudson Wriston.
Charles was a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He is a member of Maranatha Church of God where he served on the Pastor's Council for over 20 years. He retired from Sears Company and after retiring, he worked at A& E Textiles at the Adrian-Madora Plant.
He loved his family, church, and cars.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Shirley McCarn Wriston; one loving daughter, Angela
Wriston Pittman (Brad); three loving sons, Noland Ray Wriston (Joy), Welton James Wriston (Tanya), Nathan Charles Wriston (Julie); 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Maranatha
Church of God, 2435 Redbud Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Maranatha Church of God with Rev. Jeremy Burrell officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery "A Quiet Place", Belmont.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054 or Maranatha Church of God, 2435 Redbud Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina 28056.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; six brothers.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864- 5144 is serving the Wriston family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019