Charles Wayne Hall Jr., 60, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Friday, February 7, 2020, at his residence.
He was born January 6, 1960, in Rockingham, NC, son of Charles Wayne Hall Sr. and Barbara Ann Crowder Hall.
Charles was a member of Liberty Pentecostal Church in Clover.
He was a US Army veteran who served as a medical specialist.
He was employed with Sam's Club in Gastonia for over 10 years and was the employee of the year in 1996.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Rebecca Ann Jones Hall; sons, Jeff Norris, Jadi Norris and wife Tara; daughter, Jana Cochran and husband Neal; brother, Michael Hall and wife Teresa; grandchildren, Colton Norris, Collette Norris, Nolan Cochran, Jadyn Norris, Justin Cochran, Shanna Norris, and Rylan Cochran; brother-in-law, Tim Jones; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Glenda Rowland and Gerald.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Michael Coe will be held 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Pentecostal Church, 1045 N. Main St., Clover, SC 29710.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020