GASTONIA, NC- Charlie Lee Pilkey, 86, of Gastonia passed away November 6, 2020 at Robin Johnson Hospice House. He was born January 22, 1934 in Gaston County, a son of the late James and Haley Horde Pilkey.
He is survived by his son, David Pilkey and wife Renee, daughter Christie Looper and husband Scott, grandchildren, Clint Pilkey, Blair P
ilkey, Brad Looper and wife Melanie, Tim Looper and wife Trish, great-grandchildren, Ellie Looper and Charleigh Looper, and special neighbor, Jimmy Harvey.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Christine Reel Pilkey, brother, Eugene J. Pilkington and sister, Irene P. Blanton.
The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm Monday, November 9 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. Masks will be required. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm Monday, November 9 at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, c/o Robin Johnson Hospice House, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
