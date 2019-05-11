|
|
GASTONIA - Charlie Patterson, 86, passed away May 8, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
A native of Gaston County, he was born on February 2, 1933, to the late Aldon D. Patterson and Mae W. Patterson.
Charlie was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Gastonia. He was founder and president of Patterson Machine Service, Inc. and worked there for 47 years. He loved to fish and was a talented musician who played several instruments.
He is survived by his sons, Ricky Patterson and wife, Joyce; Mike Patterson and wife, Lynn; daughter, Pam Patterson; step-sons, Rickie Phillips; Dennis Phillips and wife, Fran; step-daughter, Diane Morris and husband, Jerry; brother, Ronald Patterson and wife, Beatrice; grandchildren, Paige Denton and husband, Steven, Amber Patterson; Nathan Patterson and wife, Magaly; Eli Patterson. He is also survived by step-grandchildren, Rickie Phillips, Jr. and wife, Meredith; Benjamin Phillips and wife, Crystal; Cody Phillips and wife, Ashley; Dayton Phillips and wife, Sarah; Timothy Medlin and wife, Paige; J.W. Medlin and wife, Tabitha; Kim Bishop and husband, Bradley; Jill Morris; Jerri Meek and husband, John; Jo Waites and husband, Nate; numerous great-grandchildren; special friend, Yesenia Perez. He and Jewel raised Timothy and J.W. after the death of their mother, Sheila.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jewel S. Patterson; step-daughter, Sheila Hooper; and grandson, Houston Patterson.
A funeral service will be held 3 pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church, Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Roger Mathis.
The family will receive friends 2 – 3 pm prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be in Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church, 482 N. Myrtle School Road, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 11, 2019