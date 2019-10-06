|
Charlie Roger Nash, Sr., 83, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia. He was born on August 20, 1936 in Gaston County to the late Robert Lee Nash, Sr. and Eunice Irvine Nash.
Charlie was preceded in death by his son Charlie Roger Nash, Jr., son-in-law Hunter Long and his brother John Irvine Nash.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, Bessemer City and was retired from textiles.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 61 years, Jean Lockridge Nash; daughter
Shay Nash Long of Rutherfordton; grandchildren Joshua Brian Vincent Nash, Elijah Bryant Nash and Matthew Nash Long; siblings Robert Nash, Jr., Norma Jean White, Demaris Turner, Thomas Nash and Elizabeth Nash.
Charlie's Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Bessemer City with Rev. Olin Byrum, III officiating.
Interment will follow at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery.
His family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:00 pm Sunday at the Church.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church PO Box 397 Bessemer City, NC 28016.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019