1962-2020
BESSEMER CITY – Charlotte Denise Cline Butler, 57 passed away suddenly on April 6, 2020.
Denise was born in Gaston County on December 16, 1962, to Ola Mae Huss Cline and the late Donald Cline. In additional to her father she is preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Frank Graham Butler, her in laws, Joe and Mary Sisk Butler.
She attended Bessemer City High School. Denise's husband Frank was a third-generation funeral director for Sisk-Butler Funeral Home. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.
Survivors include her daughters, Jada Carlisle and husband Michael, and Jodi Butler and husband Pedro Goncalves; grandchildren, Carmen, Kadi and Logan; mother, Ola Mae Cline; brothers, Donald Cline, Bobby Sisk and Steven Cline; sister, Sandra Beard; and her beloved fur baby, Chloe; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Thursday, April 9th at Bessemer City Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or a phone call to the family will be appreciated.
The family is being cared for by Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, 704-864-5144.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020