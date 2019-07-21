|
Rev. Chase White, Jr. age 69 of Spencer Mountain, former pastor of Beulah Baptist Church, Taylorsville passed away in Iredell Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019. Born to the late Chase White, Sr. and Ruby Little White on October 15, 1949. Chase devoted his life to the ministry, enjoyed occasionally playing golf and was currently serving as Mayor of Spencer Mountain, NC.
Those left to cherish the memory of Chase include his wife of 51 years, Alice Ballard White, three children, Mickey D. White (Elizabeth) of Swansboro, Tammy White Kennedy (Brad) of Hamptonville, Timothy A. White (Sheryl) of Salisbury, two sisters, Debbie Bowling (Robert) of Hampton, VA, Darlene W. Miller of Stanley, one brother, Bill W. White (Chari) of Fall Creek, WI, six grandchildren, Ronnie White of Wilmington, Chelsea K. Harris ( Casey) of Harmony, Mickey Dean White II of Wilmington, Roxanne K. Lawrence (Andrew) of North Pole, Alaska, Brandy Storm Kennedy of Boone, Casey D. White of Raleigh, and a honorary granddaughter Sherry Lynn Waters of Ranlow.
Memorial services will be conducted on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Spencer Mtn. Baptist Church, Gastonia, at 6:30 pm. Dr. Conley Matlock will be officiating Inurnment will be with the family.
In Lieu of flowers please send donations to Spencer Mtn. Baptist Church @ 135 Lowell Spencer Mountain Rd, Gastonia, NC 28056 or St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.
Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 21, 2019