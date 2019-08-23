|
GASTONIA, NC- Cheryl Gilmore Ratchford, 63, of Gastonia passed away August 21, 2019. She was born July 1, 1956 in Burke County, a daughter of the late Algie and Alethia Gilmore.
Cheryl was a graduate of Ashbrook High School and Appalachian State University. She was employed by Gaston County Schools for over 30 years. She was a member of West Avenue Presbyterian Church where she met George, married, and attended for over 40 years. Cheryl loved her family and her church and will be missed by many.
Survivors of Cheryl include her husband of 38 years, George Ratchford; sons, John Lytle Ratchford (Jennifer), and Philip Matthew Ratchford (Chase); brother, Algie Gilmore, Jr. (Pene); sister, Sandra Wall (Butch); grandchildren, Emery Lytle Ratchford, Mackenzie James Ratchford, and step-granddaughter, Zoey Green; and loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Union Presbyterian Church on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm, Saturday August 24, 2019, at Union Presbyterian Church with Reverends James Holeman and Sam Warner officiating. Committal will follow in the church cemetery.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Robin Johnson Hospice House for their love, support, and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Robin Johnson House c/o Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to Union Presbyterian Church, Cemetery Fund, 5615 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28056.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019