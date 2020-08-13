Cheryl Martin

BESSEMER CITY - Cheryl Bowen Martin, 57, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Lincoln Health and Rehab. She was born in Gaston County on September 22, 1962 to the late Earl and Reba Henson Bowen.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Jacqueline Hawes, brother Audie Bowen, niece Michelle Scruggs and great nephew Preston Scruggs.
Cheryl was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church, Gastonia and was retired from Wix Filters after 30 years. She loved sketching, drawing, reading, animals, and spending time with her family.
Left to cherish her memories are husband Curtis Jeffery Martin; daughter Ashley Martin; son John Hawes, Jr. and wife Rebecca; brother Frank Bowen; sister Angie Johnson; grandchildren Evan Martin, Kody Graham, Tyrn and Emma Hawes; numerous nieces and nephews; and her extended family.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1:00 PM -2:00 PM at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face coverings would by appreciated.
Cheryl's memorial service will be held 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Chapel of Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation
Services with Rev. Darrin Gibbs officiating.
Memorials may be to Alzheimer's Association
Western Carolina Chapter 4600 Park Rd STE 250, Charlotte, NC 28209
