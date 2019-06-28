Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahan's Funeral Home
249 South Main
Rutherfordton, NC 28139
(828) 287-4715
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Talley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester Talley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester Talley Obituary
Chester Lee Talley, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at his home in Polk County, NC.

He was surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was employed with Eastern Airlines and Lowes before retiring to the Foothills of North Carolina.

In addition to his wife, Gladys Moscoso Talley, he is survived by one son: Chester Lee Talley, Jr. and wife Kimberly, daughter Sophia Griffin, seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, brother and sisters.

Chester was preceded in death by his daughters, Vivian Fortenberry, Sara Koen, Nila Koen and son-in-law Randy Griffin.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at McMahan's Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Marvin Green officiating.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at McMahan's Funeral Home. The family would like to thank Hospice of the Carolina Foothills.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills; P.O. Box 336 Forest City, NC 28043. An online guest register is available at www.mcmahansfuneralhome.com.

McMahan's Funeral Home & Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now