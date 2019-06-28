|
|
Chester Lee Talley, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at his home in Polk County, NC.
He was surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was employed with Eastern Airlines and Lowes before retiring to the Foothills of North Carolina.
In addition to his wife, Gladys Moscoso Talley, he is survived by one son: Chester Lee Talley, Jr. and wife Kimberly, daughter Sophia Griffin, seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, brother and sisters.
Chester was preceded in death by his daughters, Vivian Fortenberry, Sara Koen, Nila Koen and son-in-law Randy Griffin.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at McMahan's Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Marvin Green officiating.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at McMahan's Funeral Home. The family would like to thank Hospice of the Carolina Foothills.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills; P.O. Box 336 Forest City, NC 28043. An online guest register is available at www.mcmahansfuneralhome.com.
McMahan's Funeral Home & Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 28, 2019