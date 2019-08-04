|
GASTONIA, NC- Chris "CJ" Edward Lowe, Jr., passed away at home on July 31, 2019.
A native of Gastonia, he was the son of Chris E. Lowe, Sr. and Lisa Franks Lowe.
CJ graduated from Gaston Christian School and attended Gaston College. He worked with the Carolina Panthers, and he along with his dad, attended Super Bowl 50. He presently worked with Industrial Electroplating. CJ loved traveling to Myrtle Beach and taking cruises with his parents. He also enjoyed four wheeling and helping his dad with the Lawn Service.
CJ is survived by his parents, Chris and Lisa Lowe; grandparents, Chick and Eileen Lowe, Shirley and Brenda Franks; uncles and aunts, Kelly and Suzie Lowe, Rodney and Kerri Lowe and his aunt, Angela Franks; numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm Sunday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 3:00pm Monday at Parkwood Baptist Church with Reverend Jeff Long officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Christian School, 1625 Lowell Bethesda Rd., Gastonia, NC 28056 or Parkwood Baptist Church, 1729 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Lowe Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019