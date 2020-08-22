Christiana Ramkissoon

GASTONIA - Christiana Piaree Ramkissoon passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the age of 93. Born on May 16, 1927 in Trinidad, West Indies, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Hannah Teelucksingh.
Mrs. Ramkissoon was a homemaker, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend. She supported her husband of 62 years, the late Pastor Jonathan Deodath Ramkissoon, during his 70 years of ministry. She was a longstanding member of Union Road Church.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Ramkissoon was preceded in death by her daughter, Rachel; brothers, Randolph, Shadrick, Carlton and Hezikah Teelucksingh; sisters, Edith Seepersad, Ellen Raghunath, Flora Ramkissoon, Martha Roopchand and Mary Teelucksingh.
Mrs. Ramkissoon is survived by her children and their spouses, Osborn (Sandra) Ramkissoon, Oral (Helen) Ramkissoon, Oswald (Angela) Ramkissoon, Oscar (Laura) Ramkissoon, Esther (James) Winders, Edward (Tina) Ramkissoon, Pam (Phillip) Wingate, Sandra Ramkissoon and Judy Ramkissoon; grandchildren and their spouses, Lauren (Luke) Anderson, Christopher Ramkissoon, Tommy (Ashley) Ramkissoon, Christina (Matt) Wittman, Jonathan (Amber) Ramkissoon, Devin (Christina) Ramkissoon, Lauren (Jimmy) Cummings, Daylon Ramkissoon, LeAndra Ramkissoon, Amanda Ramkissoon, Cassie (Jamon) Beverley, Brandon Ramkissoon, Casey Winders, Jenna (JonSal) Barrientes, Nicholas Ramkissoon, Leah (Richard) Beck, Ashley (Bradley) Waters, Megan (Josh) Ball, Ryan (Brianna) Johnson, Austin (Virginia) Johnson, Rebekah (Chris) Rich, April (Dontae) Clark and Daniel (Kailey) Morrison, Ross (Caitlin) Kinard, Sumeet (Jill) Sohanpal and Simran Mooradally; great-grandchildren, Knox Anderson, Lexie, Tate and Makayla Ramkissoon, Sean and Ally Wittman, Lydia, Mia and Judah Ramkissoon, Devin Jr., O'Brian and Leland Ramkissoon, Aleya Moreno, Mila McGee, LaureAna and Ezekiel Ramkissoon, Ava Beverley, Jon Luke and Eliza Beck, Eva Waters, Charlie and Saylor Ball, Josh Morrison, Allisa Moose, Cameron Salazar, Zachariah Rich, Alexia, Bryson, Maddie and Evelyn Clark, Ashwarya, Sabastian and Caleb Sohanpal; great-great-grandson, Jonathan Morrison; brother, Simon Teelucksingh.
Family and friends of Mrs. Ramkissoon are invited to attend her visitation beginning at 1:00 PM until 2:45 PM Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Union Road Church with her funeral service to follow at 3:00 PM. Bishop Sam Mathura, Pastor Terry Mull and Bishop Osborn Ramkissoon will officiate. Entombment will follow at Evergreen – A Quite Place.
In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution in memory of Mrs. Ramkissoon to Union Road Church HOM, 2315 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28054
