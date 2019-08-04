|
DALLAS- Christine Yvonne Swanner Bean, age 77, of Ike Lynch Rd, passed away Thursday August 1, 2019 at Robin Johnson House. She was born September 20, 1941 in Gaston County to the late Cody and Sally Campbell Swanner.
Christine was retired from Daimler Freightliner of Gastonia and was a member of Anthony Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed outdoors and spending time with her family while on camping trips.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Clyde Edward Bean; and her brother Wayne Swanner.
She is survived by her daughters, Robin Holt and husband Mallie of Charlotte, Lisa Sneed and husband, Rocky of Dallas and Rachel Bean of the home; sisters, Evelyn Cable, Ailene Threatt and husband Tommy, and Debbie Penley; grandchildren; Brittany Lewis, Devin Sneed, Kathryn Holt, Seth Holt and Beth Hale; great-grandchildren, Chancey and Daniel Lewis.
A Celebration of Christine's life will take place at 2:00 PM Monday, August 5, 2019 at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation with Rev. Dr. Dennis Bean and Rev. Ken Faulkenbury officiating
The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 PM prior to her service at the Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, 258 E Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019