|
|
GASTONIA - Christine Leigh Borner, 41, passed away on February 3, 2020.
A native of Boston, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Jane Reilly and the late Byron Edward Brubaker, Jr.
She graduated from Rye Country Day School and the University of Virginia with an English Literature degree. She earned a Masters in Mental Health Counseling at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte. She worked with Partners Behavioral Management in Gastonia.
Christine's altruistic personality touched the hearts of all of her family, friends, and clients.
She was smart, kind, generous, and selfless. She educated and counseled many people to help them lead better lives. Christine was a very skilled and intelligent person and her sunny personality and ready smile will be missed greatly.
She is survived by her daughter, Robyn Emory Borner; husband Win Borner and her mother Jane Reilly.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, February 8th , at All Saints Episcopal Church with The Rev. Dr. Alicia Alexis, officiating. There will be a reception following the service in the Family Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the William Guy Forbeck Research Foundation, www.wgfrf.org or to Family Promise of Gaston County, 109 E. 3rd Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Borner family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020